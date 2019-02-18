Candy Machell Hewitt, 49, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Aug. 4, 1969 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Donald Owen DeVault and Carolyn Mae West Hewitt.

Ms. Hewitt provided in-home daycare for many years. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of God and a 1987 graduate of Wilmington High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Destiny Rose Machell Hewitt of Lynchburg and Diamond Riley Mae Hewitt of Lynchburg; a brother, Ricky Lee (Dawn) DeVault of Newark; five sisters, Christin Mae Hewitt Yankey of Lynchburg, Kim Marie (Scott) Lute of Portsmouth, Sherry Lynn (Steve) Thomas of Conway, Ark., Robyn Demming of Burbank, Calif., and Nancy (Doug) Draeger of New Braunfels, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Marie Hewitt.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Dr., Wilmington.

The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candy Hewitt Memorial Account, c/o Merchants National Bank, P.O. Box 10, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 to assist with expenses.

The Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.