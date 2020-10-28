Carl B. Pitzer, 50, of Loveland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Meadowbrook Care Center in Montgomery.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1970, in Hillsboro, the son of Jack and Mary (Kiser) Pitzer.

He was a former employee of Showa of Blanchester.

He is survived by one son, Gage Allen (Emilee) Pitzer of Greenfield; mother, Mary Grooms of Hillsboro; one grandson, Hayden Pitzer of Greenfield; one brother, Jack (Shelly) Pitzer of Hillsboro; one sister, Tanga Pitzer of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Pitzer; maternal grandparents, Frank and Rosemary Kiser; and paternal grandparents, George and Virginia Pitzer.

A private graveside service will be held at the Hillsboro Cemetery with Jim Bush officiating.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.