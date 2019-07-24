Carol "Judy" Dorman (Baldridge), 80, of Middletown, formerly of Tucson, Ariz., passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Otterbein Nursing Facility in Middletown.

Judy was born May 29, 1939 in Auxier, Ky., the daughter of the late Floyd "Buck" and Anna Baldridge.

Judy worked at Robertshaw in Hillsboro in the 1960s. In 1972, she moved with her children to Tucson. She was employed at the Hughes Aircraft Company in Tucson. After working for Hughes Aircraft, she owned her own in-home elder care home. Judy's life passion was caring for people. She loved her family and dogs.

She is survived by four children, Tony Porter of Irvine, Calif., Kevin (Tammy) Porter of Tucson, Ariz., Angela (Ed) Soyring of Ft. Collins, Colo. and Richard (Stephanie) Dorman of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by two brothers, Donnie and Ernie (Martha) Baldridge of Hillsboro; three sisters, Nellie Reffitt of Hillsboro, Sandy Richter of Germantown and Patty Davidson of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Marie Sims; in addition to two brothers, Floyd and Monty Baldridge; one sister, Betty Roberds; and both parents.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place following visitation Saturday at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

