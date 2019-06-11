Dr. Carl O. Sites Jr., 94, of Hillsboro, died Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1925 in Kirksville, Mo., the son of the late Dr. C. O. and Blanche Hamilton Sites.

Dr. Sites was a doctor of osteopathic medicine and also a doctor of ophthalmology and otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose and throat). Dr. Sites was a U. S. Navy Veteran of World War II. He was a life member of the ; a life member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars; a life member of the American Legion; a life member of the Professional Honor Society, Psi Sigma Alpha; and a life member of the National College of Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology. He was a founder, member and past president of the Ohio State Society of Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology. He was a past president of the Society for Crippled Children and Adults, past exalted ruler of the BPOE Lodge 361 and had served as a special deputy for the Highland County Sheriff's Department for 22 years. In 2000, Dr. Sites was honored with an Ohio Medical License Emeritus, one of the first such licenses bestowed. "Doc" Sites even had the "first dollar" he ever earned. He kept it because it was silver.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey Brandstetter Sites; one daughter, Kathleen (Hon. Stephen) Markman of Mason, Mich.; three stepchildren, Isaac (Tina) Ackels of Walton, Ky., Erik (Brittany) Ackels of Plain City and Emma Suarez of Plymouth, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Dr. James (Heather) Markman, Charles (Bethany) Markman, and Taryn, Tegan, Ella, Brady and Olivia Ackels; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jack, Lillian and Genevieve Markman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Kathleen Mikels Sites, on March 16, 2007.

Doc had a genuine interest in people, need for knowledge, sense of humor, and love for life which he lived to the fullest.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held 5 p.m. Monday, June 17 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will be held at the convenience of the family in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.