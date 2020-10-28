Our father, Carl W. Carmean, 81, of Blanchester, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct. 23, 2020.

Carl was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Samantha, the son of the late Gail and Catherine (Gilbert) Carmean.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by sisters, Patsy Allen, Geneva Cheney and Connie Angel.

He worked for Cincinnati Milacron for many years before starting his own machine shop, C&C Equipment Company/JCR Machine in Blanchester.

Carl met his wife of 64 years, Janet (Harless), when he was only 15 years old. Their love was the foundation of our family, and though our mother has been living with Alzheimer's for the last few years, Carl never left her side and was there until the end to hold her hand and sing her songs.

Our parents were blessed with five children, Rick (Cathy) Carmean, Carla (Ted) Schnetzer, Crystal (Kevin) Thornton, Robyn (Kirk) McMillan and Brent (Anna) Carmean. Through the years, God's blessings continued with 14 grandchildren, Brandon, Bryan and Bradley Carmean, Keith and Justin Schnetzer, Olivia and William Thornton, Cory and Kelly Penquite, Beth-Ann and Brett McMillan, and Matthew, Isaiah and Nathanael Carmean. They were also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.

Carl was known to those who loved him as a storyteller, a fisherman, a thrift store connoisseur, and a lover of "a-picken and a-grinnin." His greatest partner in crime and his "bestest" friend was Jack Long. When Jack and Norma were at our home, it was filled with laughter and card games. Carl never ceased to bring love and laughter to each and every person around him. He will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 30 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Burial will follow in the New Market Cemetery, New Market.

Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. For those who want to be a part of Carl's memorial service but also want to stay safe at home, we completely understand and encourage that. We will be setting up a Facebook livestream that the family will share before the service so that you can watch.

For more information, or to sign the online register, visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.