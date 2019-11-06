Carmon T. "Dickie" Huddleston Jr., 74, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019.

He was born in Highland County on Sept. 3, 1945, the son of the late Carmon and Sarah (Locke) Huddleston Sr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Marilyn (Dillon) Huddleston, on July 15, 2014; grandson, Thomas Douglas Campbell III; six sisters; and son-in-law, Kevin Kern.

Carmon was a member of the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church, retired from Ahresty Corporation in Wilmington and a member of the FOE Aerie 1161.

Carmon is survived by his son, Carmon T. Huddleston III of Lynchburg; three daughters, Laura Kern of Lynchburg, Donna (Wayne) Swisher of New Vienna and Tonia (Richard) Lucas of New Vienna; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Barnes Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the funeral home.

