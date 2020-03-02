Carol Ann (Travis) Wise passed away peacefully in Hillsboro on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the age of 83.

Born in Columbus on Feb. 16, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. and Leah (Powell) Travis.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley J. Higgins; and first husband and father of her children, A.G. Campbell.

Carol is survived by husband, Don Wise of Hillsboro; her two children, Shari Lynn (Adrian) Shanks of Richmond, Ky. and Alan G. Campbell of Rocky Mount, N.C.; brother, David (Alice) Travis of Reynoldsburg; and stepgranddaughter Cheri (Danny) Stacy of Berea, Ky. Carol also leaves behind cherished niece, Doretta (Bill) Morrow of Wilmington, and her children; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews and their children.

Carol graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1954. She remained close to her classmates throughout life by helping to organize their class reunions for over 60 years. Carol also loved animals and had several dogs and cats during her life that she adored. During her life she loved taking photographs of family, friends, pets and flowers. In early and mid-life, Carol was an avid crafter and fiber artist. She enjoyed sculpting, rug hooking, crochet, and creating beautiful plush bears. Later in life she became a fan of NASCAR racing, heartily cheering for Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin during their careers. Carol also loved watching college football and basketball and enjoyed rooting for the University of Florida Gators.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens in Hillsboro.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials to the Highland County Humane Society.

