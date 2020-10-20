Carol Sue Maynard, 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at home.

She was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Columbus, the daughter of Lafe and Wavie (Moore) Newsom.

Carol was a 1962 graduate of Carroll High School and attended Morehead State University where she met her husband, Larry, of 56 years. She was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her husband Larry helped minister at the Emmanuel Christian Church and Ohio Mission Bible Training Center and they are owners and directors of Lakehouse Ministries, which is a recovery center for young women located at Rocky Fork Lake.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Maynard, whom she married on July 20, 1964; three sons, Kyle (Suzanne) Maynard of Hillsboro, Kris (Cindy) Maynard of Dacula, Georgia and Klay (Tina) Maynard of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Cory (Sara) Maynard, Alisha (Rob) Booher, Blair (J.T.) Galbreth, Rachael (Caleb) Botta, Ryan (Rebekah) Maynard, Justin Maynard, Ashli Maynard, Jayme Maynard and Kole Maynard; five great-grandchildren, Kaden, Parker, Blakley, Reagan and Waylen; one brother, Robert Newsom (Karen Stevenson) of Canal Winchester; one niece, Amber (Mike) Hollis of Michigan; one great-niece, Lauren Hollis; one great-nephew, Trevor Hollis; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Ash of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Maynard; and both parents.

