Carolyn J. (Hall) Boyd, 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

She was born in Charleston, W.Va. on April 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby (Lockhart) Hall.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by a sister, Peggy Roseberry; and three brothers, Everett, William and Randy Hall.

Carolyn attended the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Boyd, whom she married Aug. 25, 1960; two sons, Tim (Deanna) Boyd of Bellbrook and Donny (Katy) Boyd of Miamisburg; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Kleather of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Collins, Cassie (Mark) Jolly, Jonathon Boyd, Emily Boyd, Blake Boyd, Cole Boyd and Triston Kleather; six great-grandchildren, Riley, Dalayna, Paysen, Mckinley, Meredith and Christopher; two brothers, Don Hall of Huber Heights and Mike Hall of Springfield; sister, Diana Wilder of Troy; and her pet dog, Riley.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

