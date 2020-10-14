1/
Carolyn Jean Bennington
1948 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Bennington, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born in Adams County on Sept. 9, 1948, the daughter of the late Bina and Relva "Olive" Setty.

Besides her parents, she is preceded by three sisters, Linda Gram, Libby Evans and Crystal Setty; and one brother, Marty Setty.

Carolyn enjoyed quilting and loved to share her joy with other people.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Don Bennington, whom she married on May 25, 1963; sons, Ron (Janis) Bennington of Hillsboro and Kevin Bennington of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Aiyanna, Hunter, Gage, Derek, Nicholas and Kyle Bennington; two granddaughters, Alyvia and Kynlee; two brothers, Decil Setty of Seaman and David Setty of Peebles; two sisters, Teresa Setty of West Union and Christa Setty and Sherry (Tony) Bennington of Cedar Mills; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Whiteoak Cemetery in Adams county.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
OCT
19
Burial
Whiteoak Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
