Carolyn P. Stubbs, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Highland County on Sept. 5, 1940, the daughter of the late James Russell and Dorothy (Miller) Helterbrand.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her firrst husband, Robert "Bob" Garen; and brother, Wilbur Helterbrand.

Carolyn was a 1958 graduate from Sinking Spring High School, got her associate's degree in early childhood development at Southern State Community College and attended the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Stubbs; son, Jeff Garen; three grandchildren, Jessica, Colton and Jenna; one great-grandchild; brother, Glenn (Mae) Helterbrand of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Barbara Helterbrand of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

