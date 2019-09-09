Catherine E. Lightner, 74, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

She was born in Adams County on June 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Lewis and Waneta (Bennington) Piatt.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Sterley O. Lightner, on Feb. 1, 2005; and one granddaughter, Tayla Ellis

Catherine was a member of the Leesburg Church of Christ.

Catherine is survived by her son, Sterley O. "Bud" Lightner II of Leesburg, daughters, Angie Ellis of Leesburg and Anna (Charles) Sellers of Leesburg: three grandsons, Travis Lindsey) Ellis, Shawn Tesla) Lovely and Garrett Sellers: two great grandchildren, Bristol Ross and Gracelyn Ellis; three sisters, Sharon (James) Adkins of Lynchburg, Susan Piatt of Leesburg and Phyllis (Garry) Howard of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Kevin Stuckey officiating. Burial will follow at the Walnut Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Leesburg Church of Christ.

