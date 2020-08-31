Catherine I. Teeters, 95, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Catherine was born Aug. 21, 1925 in Preble County, the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel (Williams) Schleiger.

Besides her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Teeters, on Feb. 12, 2012; and eight brothers and sisters.

Catherine is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Debi Teeters of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Tom and Lori Teeters of Leesburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Allen Garrison of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Lesley (Tom) Horton, Brent (Megan) Teeters, Megan (Eliseo) Mezo, Ben (Megan) Reno and Roger (Danette) Mick; 11 great-grandchildren, Cayden Horton, Bentley Horton, Bailey Horton, Grayson Teeters, Cameron Teeters, Sofia Mezo, Jase Huffman, Bexley Reno, George Reno, Ivan Mick and Jillian Trimble; two sisters-in-law, Lulu Belle Teeters of Leesburg and Janice Teeters of Washington C.H.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.