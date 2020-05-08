Cecil David Elliott, 66, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Greenfield, the son of Cecil E. and Grace (Cartwright) Elliott. Cecil served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and was an automobile body painter. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Stewart) Elliott, whom he married on June 23, 1979; two daughters, Caitlin R.M. Elliott (James Merritt) of Hillsboro and Olivia (Jordan) Simich of Lynchburg; one son, Cecil I. Elliott of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Minerva "Doodles" and Astrid "Scooter"; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Tom, Judy Purdin and Susan Elliott; four brothers, Ronny Elliott, Eugene Elliott, Wade Elliott and Jim Reeves; good friend, Steve Miller; and both parents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020.