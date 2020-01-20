Mr. Cecil Douglas "Doug" Applegate Jr., 72, of Trezevant, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Milan General Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Chase Funeral Home. The Rev. John Baker and Bro. Terry Bradshaw will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the Cherrywood Room of Chase Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Applegate was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Cecil Douglas Applegate and Mary (Willman) Applegate.

He was fire chief for the Trezevant Fire Department, District 16, retired after 30 years from Owens Corning, was a member of the Carroll County Hazmat Team, and served in the Navy during the Vietnam era.

He was also preceded in death by one son, William Cecil Applegate.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Rhonda Applegate; one daughter, Megan Applegate Fleshman (Matt) of Johnstown, Ohio; two sons, Sean Applegate (Wendy) of Fredericksburg, Va. and Casey Applegate (Jenni) of Hamilton, Ga.; two sisters, Peggy Blankenship of Xenia and Avery Applegate of Hillsboro; and one brother, Randy Applegate of Dublin. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.