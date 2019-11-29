Chad Dwight Hodson, 39, of Leesburg died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born May 6, 1980 in Washington Court House, the son of Dwight "Ike" and Cindy Oesterle Hodson of Leesburg.

Chad was an Investment Executive, Vice-President for Fifth-Third Bank.

He was a member and elder of the Leesburg Church of Christ. Chad truly believed that Jesus was his ultimate teammate and shared that message whenever he had an opportunity including leading various groups of youth at Butler Springs Christian Camp and through coaching children of all ages in basketball, baseball and soccer.

He was a 1998 graduate of Fairfield High School, received his bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Ohio University, Athens Ohio in 2002. Chad began his career in minor league baseball organizations as the Director of Marketing and Ticket Sales for the Charleston Alley Cats and was instrumental in transitioning the organization into their new ballpark in 2005 as the West Virginia Power.

Chad was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Including his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jana Dalton Hodson, who he had married on July 6, 2002 at the Leesburg Church of Christ; three children, Hannah, Dane and Landyn Hodson all of Leesburg; paternal grandmother, Jean Hodson of Highland; maternal grandmother, Betty Oesterle of Washington Court House; one sister, Holly (Jon) Burgess of Leesburg; mother-in-law, Paige Dalton of Leesburg; sister-in-law, Jill (Pat) Hagen and family; brothers-in-law, Greg (April) Dalton and family and Andy (Maria) Dalton and family; several aunts, uncles, great aunts and great uncles, cousins; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dale Hodson; maternal grandfather, Kenny Oesterle; and his father-in-law, Jim Dalton.

In lieu of visitation, a "Welcome Home Celebration" will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Fairfield High School Grandle Gymnasium. Kevin Stuckey will officiate. Burial will follow privately on Monday at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leesburg Church of Christ, P. O. Box 304, Leesburg, Ohio 45135; the Fairfield Local Schools or to the Fairfield Athletic and Music Booster, 11711 S. R. 771 Leesburg, Ohio 45135; Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, 239 Medical Center Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679; or to Pelotonia at The Ohio State University, 450 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.