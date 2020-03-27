Charles F. "Boggs" Clouser, of Greenfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Friday, Sept. 15, 1933, in Greenfield, the son of the late Charles F. and Rosa K. Benson Clouser.

On Oct. 15, 1954, he married his wife, the former Catherine L. Beatty. She preceded Boggs in death on May 17, 2015.

He is survived by one son, Timmy Clouser of Hillsboro; one daughter, Krista (Dennis) Crouse of South Salem; five grandsons, Timothy, Caleb and Collin Clouser, and Cole and Cain Crouse; one brother, Herbert "Max" Clouser of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews; one special niece, Barbara (Roger) Duncan; and a very special friend, Kathy Patton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Boggs was preceded in death by one brother, Herman Clouser, two sisters, Catherine Whaley and Iva Giffin; and special brother-in-law, Hoppy Beatty.

Boggs was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War. He was owner of the Clouser Salvage Yard and Clouser's Sinclair Gas Station. He retired from the City of Greenfield working in the street department. He was a member of the Greenfield First Baptist Church, Eagles Aerie 1325 for more than 50 years, American Legion Post 25 and the Greenfield Tractor Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved playing bingo and the lottery.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenfield Cemetery. Pastor Mark Current will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. A public memorial service will be announced when it is safe for the public to gather.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959; or the First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 250 Lafayette St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

