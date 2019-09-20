Charles "Ron" Hughes, 79, of Mowrystown, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Villa of Georgetown.

He was born July 29, 1940 in Jackson, the son of the late Charles Raymond Hughes and Hannah Mae (Roberts) Hughes.

Ron worked for Cincinnati Milacron for many years and attended the Russellville Bible Baptist Church. Ron loved to do woodworking, paint and draw.

Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda Greene; son, Chuck R. Hughes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Johnson and Kathy Gray; brother, Jim (Cindy) Hughes; special niece, Becky (Floyd) Higginbotham; special nephew, Greg Canter; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his special friends, Greg Burgel, Wayne Stroup, Carl and Mabel Bushman, and Glenn and Susan Jones.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie M. Hughes, on Jan. 30, 2011; and his sisters, Marilyn, Jean, Ruthie and Linda.

Private gravesides services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

