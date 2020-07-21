Charles Joseph "Chuck" Miller, 78, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, July 20 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born Dec. 19, 1941 in Ross County, the son of William and Laurena (Fels) Miller.

Chuck was a 1959 graduate of Paint Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was an advertising representative for the Times Gazette/County Shopper for the last 30 years and prior to that was a retail store manager.

He was a two-time president of the Greenfield Rotary Club and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He loved helping with the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio Telethon, and the former Greenfield Annual Needy Kids Radiothon during Christmas time.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Rocus) Miller, whom he married Aug. 23, 1972; one daughter, Christina (David) Warren Jr. of Lewis Center; one sister in-law, Frances Rocus of Wilmington; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers in infancy, Ronald and David, and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.