Charles L. Garen, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born May 5, 1937, in Highland County, the son of the late Chester Otto and Gertie Ethel (Douglas) Garen.

Charles played the guitar and sung gospel songs in many of the Hillsboro area churches that he attended. He was a faithful and devoted Christian.

Surviving are his significant other of 17 years, Helen Runyon of New Vienna; daughter, Judy Ann Kessinger; two sons, Charles Edward Garen and Leslie Garen; several grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Rose Garen.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his three brothers, Leroy, John T. and Robert Garen; and three sisters, Ada Mae Stokes, Ruby Cleveland and Jane Aldredge.

Funeral services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Monday, Dec. 7 at noon. Interment will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery, Seaman.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until noon. Masks and social distancing are requested.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.