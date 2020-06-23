Charles Larry Cox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Larry Cox, 75, Leesburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 22, 2020.

He was born on May 30, 1945 in Rarden, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert L. Cox and Hazel N. (Powell) Cox.

Larry was united in marriage on March 4, 1967 to Carol A. (Nash) Cox. He retired from the Ohio Asphaltic Limestone Corporation after nearly 40 years. Larry and Carol attended the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars, and later in life, he enjoyed riding around town on his golf cart. He also really loved to draw.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol A. (Nash) Cox; a son, Robbie L. (Brenda Landrum) Cox of Highland; a daughter, Lisa R. (Richard) Brown of Leesburg; four grandchildren, SSGT Jacob R. (Lindsay) Cox of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Chelsea L. (Josh Horton) Cox of Jeffersonville, Jessica A. (Joseph Lohr) Brown of Greenfield, and Justin A. (Madison Davis) Brown of Washington C. H.; six great-grandchildren, Ailey Cox, Braylen Cox, Nolan Cox, Macie Cox, Wyatt Oberschlake and Jaxson Lohr; a sister, Marilyn Sue (Ed) Haines of Sabina; a brother-in-law, Rev. Dale W. (Delores) Nash of Plano, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert E. Cox; a sister-in-law, Dessie Cox; a brother-in-law, George R. Nash; and a sister-in-law, Donna J. Bandy.

Larry's family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Hope and the Leesburg area life squad. Your compassion and love was greatly appreciated at this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Resthaven Memory Gardens. Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved