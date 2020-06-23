Charles Larry Cox, 75, Leesburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 22, 2020.

He was born on May 30, 1945 in Rarden, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert L. Cox and Hazel N. (Powell) Cox.

Larry was united in marriage on March 4, 1967 to Carol A. (Nash) Cox. He retired from the Ohio Asphaltic Limestone Corporation after nearly 40 years. Larry and Carol attended the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars, and later in life, he enjoyed riding around town on his golf cart. He also really loved to draw.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol A. (Nash) Cox; a son, Robbie L. (Brenda Landrum) Cox of Highland; a daughter, Lisa R. (Richard) Brown of Leesburg; four grandchildren, SSGT Jacob R. (Lindsay) Cox of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Chelsea L. (Josh Horton) Cox of Jeffersonville, Jessica A. (Joseph Lohr) Brown of Greenfield, and Justin A. (Madison Davis) Brown of Washington C. H.; six great-grandchildren, Ailey Cox, Braylen Cox, Nolan Cox, Macie Cox, Wyatt Oberschlake and Jaxson Lohr; a sister, Marilyn Sue (Ed) Haines of Sabina; a brother-in-law, Rev. Dale W. (Delores) Nash of Plano, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert E. Cox; a sister-in-law, Dessie Cox; a brother-in-law, George R. Nash; and a sister-in-law, Donna J. Bandy.

Larry's family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Hope and the Leesburg area life squad. Your compassion and love was greatly appreciated at this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Resthaven Memory Gardens. Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc