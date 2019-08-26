Charles "Charley" Stevens, 68, of Hillsboro, went to be with the angels Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 1, 1950 in Cambridge, the son of John Thomas and Marjorie (Bowers) Stevens.

Charley was a 1968 graduate of Cambridge High School and a 1972 graduate of Muskingum College. He was a member of the Quaker City Lodge 500 and Scottish Rite of Cambridge. He was also a member of the Greenfield Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow recipient, past president of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, and original member of the first class of Leadership Highland.Charley was the owner of Stevens Hardware in Greenfield for 29 years. Prior to the hardware business he was the former co-owner of Stevens Markets in Cambridge, Quaker City, Senecaville and Dresden.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn (Shisler) Stevens; mother, Marjorie Siders of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, JoAnn Shisler of of Canton; two sisters-in-law, Terri Ehret of Canton and Cathy Folkert Stevens of Cambridge; brother-in-law, John (Cindy) Shisler of Canton; two nephews, Paul Ehret and Nathan Shisler, both of Canton; and niece, Victoria Shisler of Florence, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Stevens; brother, Thomas M. Stevens; stepfather, George Siders; father-in-law, Howard Shisler; and sister-in-law, Paula Shisler.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Terry Washburn officiating. Graveside service will follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Center Cemetery of Cambridge.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with masonic services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160; or Greenfield Rotary Club, P.O. Box 102, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.