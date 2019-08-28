Charles Thomas Mullikin, 85, of South Salem, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born Aug. 6, 1934 in Highland County, the son of Virgil and Macie (Marcum) Mullikin.

Charles was a 1952 graduate of Buckskin High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Morton Road Liars Club. He retired from Irwin Auger Bit of Wilmington in 1995 after many years of employment and was a part-time farmer, with a passion for raising miniature horses.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Smith) Mullikin, whom he married July 6, 1959; two daughters, Connie (Donnie) Willman of South Salem and Jackie (David) Gray of Washington C.H.; one son, David (Barb) Mullikin of South Salem; seven grandchildren, Kassi Speakman, Molly Humphrey, Seth Willman, Heather Mullikin, Chase Mullikin, Charlie White and Hannah Palmer; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Sheila) Mullikin of South Salem; one sister, Jean Ann Smith of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Denver Mullikin and Jack Mullikin; three sisters, Janie Knisley, Betty Dean Mullikin and Elinor Ruth Mullikin; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church beginning with a veterans appreciation service and then Pastor Jeff Barnhart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fruitdale United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Barnhart, 6258 SR 41 N, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.