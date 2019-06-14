Charles "Charlie" Dennis Wallingford, 78, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on May 29, 1941 in Lewis County, Ky., the son of the late Charles V. and Carrie W. (Applegate) Wallingford.

Charlie was the highway manager for the Ohio Department of Transportation for more than 26 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Independence. He enjoyed playing softball and golfing with his family and friends. He loved the University of Kentucky basketball team and spending time with his family and friends.

Charlie will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Wallingford, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1981; four children, Brian (Janeen) Wallingford of Flemingsburg, Ky., Christopher Wallingford of Hillsboro, Cari (Clint) Sharp of Hillsboro and Casi Wallingford of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren, Taryn Wallingford of Covington, Ky., Ryleigh Augustus of Hillsboro, Brody Kelch of Hillsboro and Morgan Sharp of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Woods of Hillsboro; four siblings, Ann Patton of W. Va., Pauline Applegate of Maysville, Ky., Billie Jean Smith of Maysville, Ky. and Michael Wallingford of Covington, Ky.; two sisters-in-law, Ellen Woods Butcher of Hillsboro and Gayla (Rene) Osterberger of Forest Park, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Tyler (Jennifer) Woods of Maineville, Ohio, Marc Woods of Erlanger, Ky., and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn and Delbert Applegate; a father-in-law, Jean Paul Woods; three brothers-in-law, Steven C. Woods, Zola Smith and Norman Applegate.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held in the Maineville Cemetery following services on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177. The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc