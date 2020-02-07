Charles William Dawson, 101, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

He was born in Pike County on Aug. 12, 1918, the son of the late Marion "Doc" and Clara (Smith) Dawson.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his wife, Edna (Henize) Dawson, on Jan. 7, 2007; son, James Dawson; and sister, Mary Stodgel.

Charles was a member of the Sinking Spring Community Church and served in the United States Army during World War II.

Charles is survived by his son, William Bill Dawson of Mississippi; two daughters, Marsha (Clyde) Slaven of Jamestown and Martha (Russell) Shope of Xenia; 10 grandchildren, Lisa, Sean, Todd, Shannon, Jeremy, Misty, Kazia, Beth, Aaron and Becky; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

