Charles "Chuck" Young, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Feb. 26, 1948 in Bainbridge, the son of Fred and Ruth (Dailey) Young.

He was a 1966 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was retired from Cox Paving after many years of service. He was a member of FOE 1325, an avid sports fan, and loved his race horses.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Murphy) Young, to whom he was married Aug. 9, 1976; one daughter, Stephanie (James) Hakes of Washington C.H.; two sons, Dean (Aunna) Mann of Greenfield and James "Jim Bob" (Julia) Young of Hoover, Ala.; four grandchildren, James Mann, Makayla Lucas, Mia Hakes and Jaley Young; one great-granddaughter, Joanna Lucas; one sister, Wilda (Gene) Buehler of Columbus; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Kelley; five sisters, Meleda Everhart, Freda Weller, Judy Kelley, Karen Carroll and Mary Snyder; and both parents.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating and cremation to follow.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.