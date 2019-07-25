Charlotte E. Stone, 52, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1966 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel L. and Charlotte (Souder) Prye.

She was a member of the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church, and was a loving wife, mother and daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Stone, whom she married April 15, 1985 in Hillsboro.

She is also survived by three children, Earl Jr., Samuel and Kimberly Stone, all of Hillsboro; her mother, Charlotte Shulock of Huber Heights; a "special" daughter, Heather (Curtis Sr.) Greene of Hillsboro; and their children, Curtis Jr., Quinton, Emerald and Braxton; six siblings, Albert (Teresa) Prye of Troy, Georgette (Mark) Coalt of Englewood, Samuel Prye of Middletown, Kenton Moore of Tipp City, and Mindy Prye and Jesse Prye of Hillsboro; three sisters-in-law, Linda (Dick) Kemp, Julie (Chad) Watson and Nancy (Chuck) Hughes, all of Hillsboro; five brothers-in-law, Walt (Peggy) Stone of Hillsboro, Tom (Kathy) Stone of New Vienna, Bill (Tracey) Stone of Hillsboro, Clarence (Rene) Stone of Sabina and Carl (Mindy Shaw) Stone of Hillsboro; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel L. Prye; and a brother, Billy Prye.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.