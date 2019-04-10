Charlotte J. Garbett, 77, of Milford, passed away at Mercy Anderson Hospital.

She was born in New Market on Aug. 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Walker) Bloom.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Doris Jean Ayres.

Charlotte graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959, studied at the University of Cincinnati, volunteered at Mercy Anderson Hospital and retired from Cincinnati Milacron and Integrated Technologies Engineering.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Cathy Cardone of Milford; brother, Ralph (Ruth) Bloom of Hillsboro; sister, Nancy Green of Lynchburg; special friend, Dick Staten of Mason; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be noon Friday April 12 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

