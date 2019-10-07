Chasity Lynn Johnson, 24, of Greenfield, died unexpectedly Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2019 at 3:01 a.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

She was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1995 in Highland County, the daughter of David M. Johnson and Heather Gillenwater.

She is survived by her father, David M. Johnson; her mother, Heather Butcher both of Greenfield; two children, Lexie Marie Vickers and Jevin Vickers of Greenfield; her paternal grandmother, Edna Johnson of Greenfield; and her brother, Chase Gillenwater of Greenfield.

Chasity was a graduate of ;Edward Lee McClain High School. She worked at the Stage Store at Jeffersonville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Friends and relatives can visit with Chasity's family Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

