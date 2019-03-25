Chelsie M. Smith, 88, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1931 in Doddridge County, W.Va., the daughter of Ronald and Hettie (Shinn) James.

Chelsie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenfield. She was a homemaker and volunteer at the life squad.

Chelsie is survived by four children, Randall J. Smith of Dayton, Risa J. Smith of Salem, Ohio, Ronald J. Smith of Tokyo, Japan and Ritchy J. Smith of Columbus; one son-in-law, Peter (Julianne McCray) Quance of Greenfield; two granddaughters, Caitlin (Kristoffer) Donhowe of Mountain View, Calif. and Katherine "KC" (Craig) Marshall of Canal Winchester; three great-grandchildren, Mathias and Risa Donhowe and Crosby Marshall; one identical twin sister, Elsie R. Jones of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chelsie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Smith, on July 7, 1983; one son, Robert J. Smith Jr.; one daughter, Rebecca J. Quance; 10 siblings; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Otis Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.