Chlkuita Gollita Burns, 59, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born March 15, 1961, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late William and Myrtle "Pudge" (Kittrell) Jackson.

She was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Chillicothe. She enjoyed going to yard sales and she loved spending time with all her friends, family and grandchildren.

Chlkuita is survived by her husband, Ricky Burns of Hillsboro; four children, Ricky Burns Jr. of Hillsboro, Skylar (Samantha) Burns of Oakville, Ontario, Brittany Burns of Hillsboro and Olivia (Brandon) Burns of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Jacob Doyal, Alexis Burns, Brooklyn Burns, Bentley Burns, Charlye Fuller, Brandon Fuller II, Trytton Fuller and Brayden Fuller; five sisters, Maria (Lonnie) Curtis of Hillsboro, Rosita (Les) Curtis of Hillsboro, Angela (Lawrence) McCathron of Dayton, Lukuita Jackson of Wilmington and Kachina (Brandon) Buck of Wisconsin; a brother, Andrew Jackson II of Wilmington; six brothers-in-law, Glenn Burns of Hillsboro, Terry Burns of Columbus, Kevin Burns of Wilmington, Craig (Mona Lisa) Burns of Massachusetts, Brad (Adrienna) Burns of Illinois and Kyle Burns of Dayton; five sisters-in-law, Sharon Burns of Hillsboro, Tonya Burns of Hillsboro, Connie (Keith) Burns-Waller of Cincinnati, Francine Burns of Cincinnati and the Rev. Patricia Burns of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Martino Jackson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Maggie Burns; four brothers-in-law, Lonnie Burns, Kenny Burns, Barry Burns and Monte Burns; and a nephew, Stanley Burns.

Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday June 6 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Saturday, June 6 at the church. The Rev. Patricia Burns will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

