Christeen Stegbauer, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 4, 1934 in Elk Valley, Tenn., the daughter of the late Russell A. and Bertha (Marshall) Douglas.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Stegbauer, whom she married April 14, 1956; one daughter, Gail (William) Hitch of Frankfort; three sons, Peter (Cindy) Stegbauer, Timothy (Linda) Stegbauer and Russell (Cathy) Stegbauer, all of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Lansford Douglas of Corbin, Ky.; one sister, Lana Stephens of Cincinnati; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by nine siblings and both parents.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at the Barnes Cemetery in Fairview with Pastor David Wirth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242; or Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.