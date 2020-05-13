Deepest condolences and prayers to the family .
Christina R. "Tina" Warnock, 43, of Magnolia, N.C., passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. She was born in Montgomery County on Aug. 6, 1976, the daughter of the late Ronnie Fannin and Joyce (Spencer) Fannin of Hillsboro. Besides her mother, Christina is survived by her husband, Andrew W. "Andy" Warnock, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1999; son, Spencer Warnock; brother, Pastor Chris (Carla) Fannin of Hillsboro; sister, Rhonda (Tony) Moore of Hillsboro; nephews, Caleb (Kayla Moore, Jared (Ali) Fannin; nieces, Sarah (Stephen) Frazier, Katie (Victor) Feavel and Rachel (Dale) Puckett; special friends, Michelle (Kelly) Ryan and Karman Singleton; and a host of friends. Tina was a member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Goldsboro, N.C. Tina and Andy founded the Youth Team Group "GRIT" at the Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church. Tina loved singing gospel music. After graduating from high school, Tina worked at Foster-Haines Department Store, Peebles Department Store and managed the Holtfield Coffee Shop prior to moving to North Carolina. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at the Freedom Fellowship Church, 7451 Pea Ridge Rd., Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the church. The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements. It will be practicing social distancing and there will be limitations to the number of people in the church. Memorials may be made to the Freedom Fellowship Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.