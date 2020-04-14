Christopher Carlos Pardue, 47, died April 11, 2020 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

He was born Aug. 27, 1972 in Chillicothe to Robert Bob Williams of Xenia and Ella Haggerty of Leesburg.

He was farrier and a member of the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Wilmington.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva Pardue, Douglas Williams and Mac Pardue.

He is survived by sons, Christopher G. Pardue, Devon Hedger and Ian Pardue, and their mother, Sarah Webster; father, Robert Williams I; mother, Ella Haggerty; stepfather, Jerry Haggerty; brother, Robert (Christie) Williams II; nieces, Rinna Williams and Emily Williams; nephew, Robert (Britany) Williams III; great-nephews, Liam and Milo Williams; stepbrothers, Shane and Jeremy (Alissa) Haggerty; stepnephews, Garrett, Grant, Kasch and Kruz Haggerty; stepnieces, Abby and Layla Haggerty; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.