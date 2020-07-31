Christopher Ryan Barr, 27, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He was born Dec. 1, 1992 in Hillsboro, the son of John R. (Sandra) Barr and Lisa (Kevin) Mercer.

He was a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School and Laurel Oaks. He was employed at LGSTX at the Wilmington Air Park.

Besides his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife, Amanda Barr, whom were married on June 26, 2020; daughter, Isabelle Raelynn "Izzy Ray" Barr; brothers, Eric (Amy) Barr of Wilmington and Devin Mercer of Hillsboro; sisters, Latisha Barr of Hillsboro, Jennifer "Nikki" Barr of Hillsboro and Sarah Mercer of Hillsboro; father-in-law, Gregory Artis of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Patty Leighly of New Carlisle; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the Barnes Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home. Social distancing with masks will be observed.

