Clarence Eugene "Peanut" Campbell, 83, of Hillsboro, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born Jan. 13, 1936 near Hillsboro, the son of the late Glenn and Ruth Walker Campbell.

Mr. Campbell was a tool and die maker having worked for many years for the Sheffield and Randall-Textron Companies. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War, a member of Post 9094, AmVets Post 61 and Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161.

He is survived by two sons, Todd (Debbie) Campbell of Flemingsburg, Ky. and Kim Campbell of Hillsboro; and two grandchildren, James Tyler Campbell and Megan Elizabeth Campbell of Flemingsburg, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sue Pendall Campbell, on Oct. 17, 1992; and three sisters, Patricia Epperhart, Marcella Elliott and Shirley Zervis.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Leo Kuhn will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

