Claud O. Miracle, 87, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

He was born March 17, 1932 in Balkan, Ky. to Mattie and Andy Miracle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and grandson, Dustin R. Miracle.

Claud is survived by his sons, Dean (Marilyn) Miracle and Jerry (Linda) Miracle; daughter, Judy A. Miracle; grandchildren, Melissa (Pete Walker) Morris and David Morris; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Morris, Isabella Morris, Mika Josselyn and Isadora Walker.

His family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio 45324, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.

