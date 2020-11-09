1/
Clyde E. Taylor
Clyde E. Taylor, 94, Greenfield, passed from this life Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Scioto County, the son of the late Jesse and Daisey Irene (Storer) Taylor. On June 19, 1948, he married his wife of 72 years, the former Violet Marie Baker, who survives.

Clyde is also survived by three children, Sharon Lynn (Wayne) Case of Washington CH, Vicki Dawn (Dan) Strain of Greenfield, and Johnathon David (Dora) Taylor; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Jones; and brothers Carey (Carol) and Jerry (Vonda) Taylor.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by a sister and five brothers.

Clyde was a Navy veteran and served in the South Pacific during WWII. He was a member of the Chapel of Hope.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Chapel of Hope with a service to follow, officiated by Pastor Randy Abbott. Burial will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery with military honors by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required, and social distancing should be maintained.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Clyde's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
