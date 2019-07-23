Cody "Cookie" Roettele

Service Information
Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home - Peebles
119 Rarden Road
Peebles, OH
45660
(937)-587-2500
Obituary
Cody "Cookie" Roettele, 35, of Hillsboro, passed away July 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cody was born in Highland County on Jan. 30, 1984, the son of Alfred and Denise (Swayne) Roettele.

Cody worked as an aircraft mechanic for Hanger 6, Inc. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1161, and an Eagle Scout.

Cody was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Elisha (Baker) Roettele; a daughter, Aubry Yochum; mother, Denise Roettele; maternal grandmother, Shirley Swayne; two sisters, Coleen (Brandon) Triplett and Cara (Donovan) Penn; a half sister, Danielle Skelton; as well as extended family and friends.

Memorial services, officiated by Phil Fulton, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in Times Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019
