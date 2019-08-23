Colby Ann Brown, 84, of Bainbridge, went to be with the Lord at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born Aug. the 30, 1934, the daughter of the late John Albert and Martha Mae Burke.

She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Brown; sons, John David "JD" (Carrie) Knisley and Mark (Cheryl) Knisley; stepchildren, Kecia (Raymond) Gries, Ann Moyer, Bill Shoup, Steve Shoup and Robin Shoup; grandchildren, Amber, Adam, Chris, Clay and Randa; great-grandchildren, Kale, Hayden, Alivia, Roman, Stella, Eli, Harrison, Jackson and Alice; sister, Jane Knott; and many friends.

Colby was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry David Knisley and Wilbur Shoup; an infant son; and stepdaughter, Sandy Shoup.

Colby was a member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She taught school for 32 years in the Western School District and Cedarville schools. Colby was also past supervisor of Pike County schools. She loved sewing, cooking and shopping.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Brookes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Colby's family and friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 528 Bainbridge, Ohio 45612.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.

