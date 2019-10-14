Colin "Connie" Hill, 78, of South Salem, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at home.

He was born July 18, 1941, in Greenfield, the son of Ralph and Melda (Carter) Hill.

He was a 1959 graduate of Paint Valley High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, served as a council member in South Salem for 30 years, and attended the Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. He retired in 1995 from AT&T where he served as a first class technician.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Wilson) Hill, whom he married July 9, 1966; one son, Colin A. "Tony" (Sharon) Hill of South Salem; two grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Hill; two stepgrandchildren, James Bollenhouse and Sarah McQuiniff; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Halle and Heidi McQuiniff; three brothers, Ronald (Agnes) Hill of Fredericksburg, Va., Carol (Millie) Hill of Chillicothe and Robert Hill of South Salem; one sister, Margaret (Robert) Walker of Kettering; three sisters-in-law, Carol Brady of South Salem, Kaye Hill of Chillicothe and Jane Wilson of Fruitdale; one brother-in-law, Steve Wilson of Fruitdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Evan Hill; two brothers, Eddie and Dave Hill; three brothers-in-law, Willard Wilson, Don Wilson and Gib Brady; two sisters-in-law, Jean and Dolores Hill; parents-in-law, Ed and Elizabeth Wilson; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the South Salem Cemetery with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

There will not be a visitation.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.