Colleen Rose (Shelton) Stanley, 82, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home following an extended illness.

She was born March 23, 1938, in Leesburg, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Willison) Shelton.

Colleen was a doting grandmother, animal lover and an exceptional cook and baker. She was an avid reader who enjoyed playing Scrabble and watching Duke basketball.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Dennis) Judson, Jim (Liz) Jones, David (Melanie) Jones, Holly (Jake) Stanley-Jacobson and Amy (Brian Beechler) Stanley; grandchildren, Vernon Haywood, Brittany Jones, Frank Jones, Vivienne Jacobson, Adrienne Jacobson and Braedan Haywood; one sister, Carolyn Hicks; and special friends, Betty Thomas and Barbara Tompkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Stanley, on Nov. 5, 2016; two daughters, Christy Stanley and Joni Cope; one granddaughter, Carrie Haywood Brown; and both parents.

There will be no services.

A special thanks to the staff at Court House Manor and Adena Home Care and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.