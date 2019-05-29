Connie Collins, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Clinton County on Dec. 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Rock) Baldwin.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jack Pitzer; granddaughter, Brittany Collins; and three sisters, Janet Williams, Nancy Baldwin and Kathy DeRose.

Connie is survived by her sons, Jeff Collins of Hillsboro and Jamie (Deana) Collins of Hillsboro; daughter, Lora (Steve) Bachman of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Baldwin of Wilmington; and two sisters, Barbara Runser of Cleveland and Deanna Hackett of the Villages of Florida.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday June 2 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Harwood Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

