Connie Louise White, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center.

She was born Aug. 13, 1937, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Fenner) Stratton.

Connie and her husband Darryl owned and operated Fawley's Pizza in Hillsboro for several years. Connie was also a dispatcher for the Hillsboro Police Department. She was a member of the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church and served as its secretary for 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and loved spending her time at home with her family, friends and grandchildren.

Connie is survived by four children, Pamela Newkirk of Hillsboro, Mark White of Hillsboro, Michael (Jim Martin) White of Columbus and James (Cindy) White of Lake Lorelei; two brothers, David (Jill) Stratton of Hillsboro and Jim Stratton of Ashville, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Jason (Kimberly) Lawson of Chauncey, Shawn (Jessica) Lawson of Hudson Beach, Fla., Kyle (Brooke) Lawson of Hillsboro, Kathy (Mike) Schwalbach of Chillicothe, Brooke (Rick) Williams of Lancaster, Bridget (Adam) Yazell of Lynchburg, Shane (Cathy) White of Wilmington, Lori Mulligan of Hillsboro and Wesley (Morgan) Purdue; 22 great-grandchildren, Cody Lawson, Josh Smith, Caleb Lawson, Seth Lawson, Emily Lawson, Chloe Lawson, Isaiah Lawson, Olivia Baker, Royal Baker, Victoria Lawson, Kaitlyn Schwalbach, Keanu Oettinger, Kylee Saunders, Nolan Yazell, Calleigh Yazell, Brayden Dean Yazell, Megan Britton, Colton White, Rosetta White, Robert Ayers, Atreus Purdue and Tesla Purdue; five great-great-grandchildren, Haegan, Cairen, Micah, Kinley and Adalee; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darryl White, on Dec. 24, 2017; a son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Newkirk, on Jan. 10, 2020; two grandchildren, Aaron White and Amanda Riffle; and mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Luther White.

Visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the New Market Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203; or Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.