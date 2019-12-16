Constance E. "Connie" Ford, 81, of Columbus, died at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus.

She was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 1938 in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Oram Clyde and Mabel Elizabeth Byrd Hardgrow.

She is survived by her stepmother, Colleen Hardgrow of Columbus; her four children, Steven D. Hardgrow of Columbus, Barbara (Darrell) McDaniels of Columbus, Leslie R. Carroll of Houston, Texas and David C. Ford of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Crystal Macklin and Cynthia Powell-Johnson, both of Columbus; and two brothers, Gary Hardgrow of Columbus and Clay Hardgrow of Memphis, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Darrell McDaniel Jr,; and one sister, Barbara Sutherland.

Connie was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus. She retired as an EEG specialist at the OSU Hospital and also at the Neurological Associates. She later retired as an Endtech Hospital billing specialist at Neurological Specialist. She was a former member of the Bibleway Church of God. Connie was also a lifetime member of the Greenfield Historical Society, Bainbridge Senior Citizens, the African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) of Hillsboro, and Bayless/Lowe Family Reunion. She was a longtime Hilltopper in Columbus. She was also devoted to Greenfield, Hillsboro and Bainbridge. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Hope Lutheran Church, 820 Lilley Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43205.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service Saturday at the church. A second visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Those who wish may sign Connie's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.