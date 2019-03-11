Cornelis "Neil" Bruynis of Goshen, born Jan. 15, 1931 in Nieuw Vennep, Haarlemmermeer, The Netherlands, went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 at the age of 88.

Beloved husband of the late Hillegonda Magdelena (van Wyk) Bruynis; loving father of Nick (Gail) Bruynis, Lynn (Eric) Broyles and Chris (Kathy) Bruynis; caring grandfather of Michelle (Scott) Pendang, Elizabeth Bruynis, Susan (Kevin) Dehner, Michael (Jennifer) Broyles, Christopher Broyles, Jason (Amanda) Broyles, Stephen (Alicia) Broyles, Timothy Broyles, Virginia (James) Smith, Heather (Carl) Hoy, Danielle (Clinton) Hirschfeld and Lauren (Chris) Witek; proud great-grandfather of Kalena Pendang, Kalani Pendang, Sophie Broyles, Samuel Broyles, Aaron Broyles, Jacob Broyles, Jackson Broyles, Hudson Broyles, Jimmy Smith, Victoria Smith, Mason Smith, Addison Shifflet, Case Hoy, Reagan Hirschfeld, Benjamin Hirschfeld, and Grant Hirschfeld; dear brother of Tine van Bemmel, Anton Bruynis, Henney van der Willik, Rida Bruynis, Joke Bruynis and the late Awoud Bruynis; cherished son of the late Nicholaas Giesbertus and Hendrika (van Elderen) Bruynis. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Neil proudly served in the Royal Dutch Air Force as a paramedic. Neil spent his career as a dairy farmer and later as a beef producer. He served as president on the Western Water Board, member and past president of the Clermont County Farm Bureau, member of the Clermont County Republican Central Committee, past president of the Ohio Council of Cooperatives, former member of DHIA Board, former delegate to COBA/Select Sires, delegate for Milk Marketing Inc. and a committee member of the Ohio State University Extension Advisory Committee. Neil was a faithful member of Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church since 1958 and served as an elder for many terms.

Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 SR 28, Goshen, Ohio 45122.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15 at Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, 10198 SR 132, Pleasant Plain, Ohio 45162.

Interment, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen Township.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Cornelis Bruynis to Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church Bell Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 38, Pleasant Plain, Ohio 45162.