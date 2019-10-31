Cpl. Robert Lee Bray, a Ross County resident who enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 11, 1948, is coming home to Ross County.

PFC Robert Lee Bray was reported as Missing in Action on Thursday, July 20, 1950 in the defense of Taejon, in the Republic of Korea. He was 18 years old. He continued to be listed as Missing in Action until Dec. 31, 1953. At that time the adjutant general issued Pfc Bray a presumptive finding of death and issued him a backdated promotion to the grade of corporal effective May 1, 1953.

Bray was born Nov. 6, 1931 in Ross County, the son of the late James Bray and Linda Dale (Hamlin) Ford.

He is survived by a sister, Cleo Jones and family; and a brother, Albert Bray and family.

In addition to his parents, Bray was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Lewis Bray.

On Monday, Nov. 4, Bray will be brought home to Ross County by a motor escort to the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge with the assistance from several law enforcement agencies and the Patriot Guard Riders.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Bray's 88th birthday, there will be public calling hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A brief service will be held at 1 p.m. officiated by a United States Army chaplain. Following this service, Bray will be laid to rest in the Bainbridge Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Army.