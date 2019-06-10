Curtis Kerwood, 32, of Bloomingburg, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital after a lifelong battle with asthma.

He was born Oct. 9, 1986 in Georgetown, the son of Jeff Kerwood and Lori Wybenga.

Curtis enjoyed bull riding and was an avid WWE wrestling fan. He loved coaching his son in every sport he played, and also enjoyed helping his son with his 4-H projects. Curtis will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Lori (Alan) Wybenga of Hillsboro; his father, Jeff (Donna) Kerwood of Hillsboro; three children, Eli Kerwood of Bloomingburg, Gabe Kerwood of Gulfport, Miss. and Bella Kerwood of Hillsboro; one brother, James Kerwood of Portsmouth; one sister, Jessica (Devin) Riddle of Sabina; maternal grandmother, Brenda Wolfingbarger of Hillsboro; paternal grandmother, Mary Leonard of Leesburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Beth Kerwood; maternal grandfather, Richard Wolfingbarger; and paternal grandfather, Larry Bumgarner.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday June 15 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. The Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate. Burial will follow services Saturday in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

