Curtis Ray Ingles
Curtis Ray Ingles, 36, of Greenfield, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Greenfield. He was born Feb. 14, 1984 in Hillsboro, the son of James Michael and Lutonda (Mick) Ingles. Curtis was an avid hunter, fisherman and family man. His girls were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Michaela (Raypole) Ingles, whom he married on Aug. 14, 2004; two daughters, Briannah and Abbigail Ingles; parents, James (Dixie) Ingles of Greenfield and Lutonda (Kirby) Newman of Greenfield; two brothers, Matthew (Melinda) Ingles of Bainbridge and Joshua (Lacie) Ingles of Leesburg; two sisters, Amber (Jeremy) Corcoran of Leesburg and Ashlee Priest of Leesburg; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father in-law, J.D. Dunn; and grandparents. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Roads Cemetery in Rainsboro. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.

Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
